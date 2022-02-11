Free SXSW party: Disney+ bringing 'Shang-Chi,' 'Cruella' and more to Austin's Long Center

It's been a while since we've been able to hunt for free fun during South by Southwest. Here's a big one, as the annual festival returns to in-person events.

On March 12, Disney+ will take over the lawn at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. All day, members of the public can show up for screenings of the platform's big hit films, with no badges required.

Here's the schedule for Disney+ screenings at SXSW

"Jungle Cruise" at 11:30 a.m.

"Cruella" at 3:30 p.m.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” at 7:30 p.m.

The pop-up promises giveaways, photo ops and other surprises. Go to sxsw.com for more information.

More movie news:Blue Starlite heads to North Austin with new Tiki-themed drive-in theater, lobster rolls

Parties and events during SXSW

SXSW is slated for March 11-20. On Tuesday, the city released a list of special event permit applications for the dates of the festival. Notable events on the list this year include official SXSW applications for outdoor music shows at Lady Bird Lake and Waterloo Park; a Dr. Martens takeover at Container Bar; the Samsung Galaxy House at Smash ATX; TwitterHouse at Lustre Pearl; Cheetos hosting the Hands Free House at Austin Gardens (formerly Volcom Garden); and the CNN House at Bungalow.

Keep in mind, those might not all be free and open to the public; stay tuned for more details on those events.

More SXSW 2022:Meow Wolf is bringing an 'interdimensional portal' to Austin