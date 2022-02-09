Blue Starlite heads to North Austin with new Tiki-themed drive-in theater, lobster rolls

Eating lobster in your car while you watch "Jaws"? Baby, that's luxury.

Austin's Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in recently announced a new location, set to open this month in North Austin. The outdoor cinema will bring a partnership with local lobster roll and seafood restaurant Garbo's. The Tiki-themed drive-in will operate in the parking lot next to the Garbo's location at 12709 N. MoPac Expressway.

The new drive-in will have a soft opening on Feb. 18, with a 7:30 p.m. screening of "Ferris Buellers Day Off."

"This unique collaboration offers a retro experience reminiscent of a beachside summer vacation movie night," reads Blue Starlite's announcement.

Austin's hometown Oscar nominations:Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons earn nods for 'The Power of the Dog'

“We have always wanted to find a use for the adjacent parking lot, and this couldn’t be a better fit," Garbo's owner Heidi Garbo said in a statement.

This Blue Starlite will have two screens. Other screenings scheduled for the launch are "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Perfect Storm."

Food can be ordered in advance from Garbo's via their website. The restaurant will offer a special dinner package for movie patrons, which will include smoked mahi fish dip; two Maine-style lobster roll plates with kettle chips; and four-packs of booze. There's also a soft serve trailer onsite, Connor's Creamery.

Owner Josh Frank started Blue Starlite more than a decade ago, growing from a vacant building on East Cesar Chavez Street to a local chain that found new resonance in the pandemic.

Movie reviews:What to know about 'Death on the Nile,' the mystery starring Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot

“The drive-in movie took on a whole new reason to exist," Frank told the American-Statesman last year.

As the new Blue Starlite opens in North Austin, the brand's Round Rock location will pivot to private rentals, according to the announcement. The company still also operates a flagship East Austin drive-in and a downtown venue.

To find more information about screenings, go to bluestarlitedrivein.com.