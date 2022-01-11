ATX Television Festival returns this summer with 'Parenthood,' 'Justified' reunions

The city's annual celebration of all things small-screen will return this summer, and on Tuesday, it dropped a couple lineup teases.

ATX Television Festival organizers revealed that they will host reunions for the shows "Parenthood" and "Justified" at this year's event, which runs June 2-5.

The cast and creative team of "Parenthood" will come back together to discuss the family drama that aired on NBC from six seasons. Confirmed panelists include stars Dax Shepherd, Craig T. Nelson, Mae Whitman, Erika Christensen and Joy Bryant, as well as creator/showrunner Jason Katims, executive producer/writer David Hudgins and executive producer/director Lawrence Trilling.

The festival originally scheduled the "Parenthood" reunion for its 2020 event, which they eventually reshaped as a virtual experience. The 2021 festival remained virtual. ATX Television Festival plans to resume its in-person programming for 2022.

More TV:And just like that, Austin-based artist Deborah Roberts featured in 'Sex and the City' sequel

The “Justified” reunion will gather producers and writers including creator Graham Yost. The group will discuss the creative process of the FX show that ran for six seasons.

For more info on this year's festival and to purchase badges, go to atxfestival.com/attend.