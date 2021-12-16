Everything you need to know about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' but without spoilers

Area 51.

The briefcase in "Pulp Fiction."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The mysteries contained within these impenetrable strongholds have baffled people for decades, or in the case of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, like a few months or something.

People take their superhero movies seriously, and with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — the third entry in the latest webslinger trilogy starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker — both the studio and fans have entered into an ironclad gentle-spider's agreement: No spoilers.

And you might be asking yourself, as this holiday blockbuster opens in theaters this week and you turn to your local news outlet of choice (or chance; I know Google butters my bread) looking for a review: "How do you satisfyingly review a film where the very plot itself, and most of its major players, are considered spoilers, even though rumors and evidence have freely circulated around the internet for some time?"

Wow, yes, this is an astute question. Allow me to deflect that question by asking questions of my own. Let's start with an easy one.

Is Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

... gosh darn it.

Um, well, you think that would be an easy question. And yet here I am, stalling for time. Technically, very much yes!

Weird, OK, let's go more broad. Can you tell us the general plot of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

There is only one way to find out. Typing and seeing if I need to delete anything.

After the events of the previous film in the series, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," our friendly neighborhood Spidey's cover is blown, thanks to one last trick by dying villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Now, the whole world knows that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, and worse, at least half of the people think he's a murderous menace. That is thanks to media gadfly J. Jonah Jameson (played once more by J.K. Simmons, reimagined for the MCU films as an Alex Jones-type conspiracy peddler with a web show).

Now, in classic Spider-Man fashion, Peter's extracurricular activities are making life hell for his loved ones, including Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), girlfriend M.J. (Zendaya) and best bud Ned (Jacob Batalon).

So, in true teenage superhero fashion, he goes to ally-in-Avengering Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for the kind of help only a wizard can provide: Cast a spell, and make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. (Super)naturally, things go pear-shaped, and soon the haywire spell has cracked the multiverse. There's a multiverse now!

Soon, dangerous and familiar faces from previous real-world "Spider-Man" film franchises start leaking into the MCU for the first time: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and more.

And more?

Yeah, I'm gonna stop with what you can find out from the trailer. I don't think it's precisely a spoiler to imply that there is something "more" that ol' Marvel wants to keep secret.

Well, do you need to see all of the previous 'Spider-Man' films in order to understand what is going on?

You are truly asking the wrong person. My voice cracked for the first time after seeing director Sam Raimi's 2002 "Spider-Man," and I happen to think that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were underappreciated in the "Amazing Spider-Man" reboot. I have seen every arachnid-related film and was never lost about what was happening. If you've seen them or at least have a familiarity with the Tobey Maguireverse and the Andrew Garfieldverse, you will be fine — "No Way Home" does some express exposition.

If you do not know who Spider-Man is and have never seen a movie before, I suppose you would be a little confused. "No Way Home" certainly rewards the pop culture literate, but I don't think it penalizes newcomers. It's still Holland's show.

But you're saying that there are some really exciting cameos and appearances that fans will web themselves over?

It is getting really hard to be cagey, pals, but I think I can safely say that a major movie studio would not try to keep something secret if there was nothing to actually avoid spoiling.

In other words: You will mostly likely gasp or scream.

This sounds like it might be kind of similar to 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.'

It is so similar to that animated masterpiece, spiritually.

What can you tell us about how this fits into the Tom Holland series?

The solo "Spider-Man" movies in the MCU, all directed by Jon Watts, have always felt different from the rest of the studio's line. Whereas solo screen outings for heroes like Captain America and Scarlet Witch have felt inextricably tied to the larger storyline of the universe (what with its infinity stones and its mass population disappearances), Spidey has had room to swing above the fray. In "Spider-Man: Homecoming," that meant fighting the Vulture and worrying about prom; in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," that meant going on a field trip and ... fighting global disinformation?

But still, Holland's webslinger has always felt distinct from any comic book version of the character. In these movies, he's been Iron Man's sidekick and/or protégé and an Avenger from jump. Usually, Spider-Man is depicted as the ultimate everyman (plus radioactive spider blood), balancing freelance photojournalism, dating woes and tussling with science freaks, mafiosos and big game hunters in the Big Apple, baby. The nanite-clad wunderkind makes sense for the MCU, and there's nothing wrong with a fresh take.

"No Way Home" feels like a culmination of this arc and a crucial reset. The crux of Spider-Man's character, as anyone knows, is his mantra, "With great power comes great responsibility." More than any previous Holland outing, this film beats that drum to heart-wrenching, fist-pumping effect. The Spider-Man who swings away in the final frame of "No Way Home" is not the one who first answered Tony Stark's call in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and that's a great thing.

So you're saying 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is good?

Very much so! If you look at it as an Easter egg-filled Christmas gift for fans — sorry to mix holidays — it is more than satisfying. There are winks at comic book characters who have yet to appear in any of the films, too.

As a film, "No Way Home" is also a triumph of popcorn cinema. Sure, it's complicated, and sure, it mostly follows the MCU house style — quip here, quip there, CGI battle scene everywhere.

Back to the power and the responsibility, though. For an expensive piece of intellectual property engineered to make as much money as possible, this film thrums with a core of decency. In all these films, Tomei has portrayed Aunt May, a character usually seen as an elderly widow, as a vivacious woman deeply dedicated to social justice. It's sometimes been played for laughs — look, Aunt May is a sexy hippie now — but "No Way Home" is all about growing up the hard way. Part of that, for this version of Peter Parker and for the audience, is realizing when that's no joke. The right thing is almost never the easy thing, and the people who are convenient to hate are usually the ones who need help the most. Even the ones with robotic tentacles, yes.

Not bad messaging for a $200 million comic book movie.

And you're sure you don't want to give us a spoiler? Not even one?

Lean in close.

No.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Grade: A-

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei

Director: Jon Watts

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, brief suggestive comments and some language

Running time: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Watch: In theaters