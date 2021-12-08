Review: The gorgeous new 'West Side Story' didn't need to exist

The boys dance so well on the way to their hate crimes.

"West Side Story" was written in the 1950s, it is set in the 1950s and it was first adapted as a film in 1961. (Close enough.) Almost as much as "Romeo and Juliet," its loose source material, the musical has become a cultural institution. When folks stop joking about juvenile delinquents executing flawless grande jetés, they remember "West Side Story" as a fable about the deadly poison of bigotry.

In 1961, crafting a progressive allegory still meant putting actors in brownface and calling it a day.

Now, cinematic master Steven Spielberg has remade it into, yes, a Steven Spielberg movie. The new "West Side Story" is a dazzling piece of popular art. It's also an object out of time that serves no generation.

In the new telling, Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner have made adjustments — some cosmetic things, some overdue course corrections, some weak gestures at the same — but the tale is indeed as old as time. In 1950s New York City, the white Jets and Puerto Rican Sharks grumble and rumble. Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist) and Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez) threaten to turn a game of gentrification-set brinkmanship into all-out war.

Stuck in the middle, same as it ever was, are Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). He's haunted by the violence he's committed in the name of turf; she's yearning to make her own way in her new home. They fall for each other, embracing the promise of tomorrow even as their rapture turns to familiar tragedy.

Spielberg's turn at the tale is a visual marvel, fine-tuned so that even your favorite scenes — the dance at the gym, the glorious washing machines of "America," the interlocking constellation of the reprised "Tonight" — find fresh ways to stop your lungs. The director's eye for an indelible image is in top form, too, and Janusz Kamiński's camera doesn't miss a detail of that vision. See Tony standing in a puddle, streetlights all around, zooming in until it's a Monet.

The songs and the dancing? It's "West Side Story." Find heightened musical euphoria and existential despair throughout. And, somewhere off to the side eating paste, is still "Gee, Officer Krupke." Spielberg kept the leaps and the turns; he kept the staccato, murderous slink of "Cool."

There wasn't a way he could leave any of it out. It's probably why this "West Side Story" didn't need to exist.

Past the popcorn pleasure of pirouettes hides a clumsy core to this chimera of two different eras, trying to bridge everything society has tried to learn in between. Spielberg wisely foregrounds the ugliness in the story. The feud between these boys is not as much their own idea as they think. Rich developers are demolishing their neighborhood and displacing their communities to build shinier structures neither group will ever set foot inside. The racism is made more plain: both institutionally, as seen in Corey Stoll's coolly conspiratorial police Lt. Schrank, and viscerally, in the way the Jets hurl epithets and sinister gazes at their Puerto Rican neighbors.

But there's the matter of whimsy in "West Side Story." This new telling depicts the violence of gang fights and racism with more candor. And still, the bigots dance. We understand better, now, that the fears of the Jets — whether plain ignorant racism or weak-sauce anxiety over being "replaced" — are not pitiable.

Even if the greater forces above them drive the tragedy, their youthful malice is their own, and it positions them squarely as the villains of any modern production. In 2021, there are too-real trials on TV every day about the deadly consequences of this country's racist sins. Our empathy reserves are now spoken for elsewhere.

So, when the voiceless, stalking dance of the film's prologue gives way to the white gang members defacing a Puerto Rican flag on a mural, you might find it hard to stomach their leaps and their turns for two more hours.

And then there's Anita, who can leap and turn all she wants.

The character's light has always run through the heart of "West Side Story." So much so that Rita Moreno, the 1961 version's Anita, stars in the remake as drug store owner Valentina (and serves as executive producer, to boot).

Anita is now played by Ariana DeBose, the point-blank star of Spielberg's film. She's fearless charisma in a ruffled skirt, keeping boyfriend Bernardo on his toes and trying but mostly failing to keep Maria out of the wrong kind of trouble. (The right kind of trouble, though — that's her specialty.)

To watch DeBose embody the carnal joys of "America," dancing through the streets of a bygone Manhattan with a glint in her eyes the size of that big green lady's torch, is magnificent. She's not copying Moreno in the slightest, and yet, she's Anita.

That's why when this version of "West Side Story" takes on the story's infamous assault scene, you hope it's handled better. A truly horrifying slur is uttered by a Jet; some of their white girlfriends scream in protest. Spielberg and Kushner add Moreno's maternal drug store owner into mix as a voice of admonishment. Her character's role in this social battlefield seems as inexplicable than ever.

And yet, those who perpetrate the assault seem to suffer few narrative consequences. It's even more jarring when you think how this version's Tony is played by Elgort, himself the subject of sexual assault allegations in 2020 (he has denied the allegations).

As a performer, Elgort is passable, seeming to mostly work as a gangland heartthrob because, though his eyes are dead, at least he's tall.

There's exceptional quality to be found elsewhere, no matter. Alongside DeBose, "West Side Story" finds youthful star power in both Zegler and Alvarez. Spielberg also chooses to let his characters' significant stretches of Spanish dialogue go without subtitles, a bold and wonderful choice that underscores their right to be here, just as they are.

It is a baffling object, this new "West Side Story." Spielberg puts a good heart into a tale as old as time. It just doesn't always bring the right weapons to a very real battle. It wouldn't have been the worst thing for him to sit this one out.

'West Side Story'

Grade: C+

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno

Director: Steven Spielberg

Rated: PG-13 for some strong violence, brief smoking, strong language, suggestive material and thematic content

Running time: 2 hours, 36 minutes

Watch: In theaters