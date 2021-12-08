South by Southwest reveals Michelle Yeoh movie will open 2022 SXSW Film Festival

South by Southwest has already dropped a couple music festival announcements for 2022, and now the film festival has joined the party. Organizers announced Wednesday that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will open this year's edition of SXSW Film Festival.

The film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and starring Michelle Yeoh will have its world premiere in Austin on March 11.

In "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Yeoh plays "an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes," according to the official description. The actress, who is known for movies like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," stars alongside Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Directors Kwan and Scheinert, also known professionally as the Daniels, have previously found success with music videos and features like "Swiss Army Man."

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” Janet Pierson, SXSW director of film, said in a statement. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

And stay tuned, film-goers: SXSW will announce its film program on Jan. 12, according to organizers. The annual festivals and conference run March 11-20, and organizers are planning an in-person event for the first time since 2019. After SXSW's 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film festival partnered with Amazon Prime Video to screen some selections virtually. This year, SXSW hosted a fully virtual film festival on its own platform.

Go to sxsw.com for more information.