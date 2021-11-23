'House of Gucci' review: When you're here, you're family

Watching Lady Gaga plot murder. Eating a bowl of fettuccine Alfredo from Olive Garden. Twin experiences separated at birth?

Recently, I had dinner at a fancy Italian restaurant in Austin. I won’t give the name, but a friend had an absurdly generous gift card. We racked up almost $500 on the check — gift, I cannot emphasize this enough, card — and for dinner, I ordered a dish renowned for its elegant perfection, cacio e pepe.

It was all fine. Just fine. But if I’m spending a couple car payments on a meal, I think fine dining should be better than fine. Otherwise, I’d rather go to that bastion of rich kitsch, Olive Garden, and sink into a gallon of heavy cream and Parmesan for a fraction of the price.

To the point: “House of Gucci” is not fine dining. It’s much more delicious than that.

Ridley Scott’s star-studded true crime tale stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the striver who married into the Gucci fashion empire and, when spurned by her husband, took her frustrations out in a manner most deadly. The trappings are all there for serious drama: octogenarian director, pop star looking to further conquer Hollywood via biopic, a murder-for-hire/crime-of-passion arc based on real events. Much like the golden G’s of a Gucci belt, the whole affair screams prestige.

Gleefully, “House of Gucci” is much more imaginative than that. Scott and screenwriters Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna found the sexy silliness in all that luxury. The period fashions? Still meticulous. The sweeping villa vistas and Reaganite glass penthouses? Sumptuous. The cameos and historical references? Cheesy, thank goodness.

And with Lady Gaga front and center, it’s a big slice of rich, ricotta-filled movie magic.

Gaga is inarguably the star, and yet anytime she is not on screen in “House of Gucci,” it gets a little harder to watch. From the film’s opening moments, she purrs “luxury” and “power” in that Super Mario Bros. voice, and you’re hooked. Everything she does — writing her phone number in lipstick, sashaying through a truck yard zipped into 1970s secretarial couture, letting loose to Donna Summer under a disco ball, playing junior FBI agent in a library with a scarf over her head — is pure leading lady.

And those moments are just the start. Over the course of “House of Gucci,” Gaga takes Patrizia from a nervous young lady out of her depth, who flinches when Rodolfo Gucci (Jeremy Irons) says her name, to a gabagool gargoyle, her heart contorted by a greed that rares back on its heels, betrays her and buries her in a coffin of gold. For something so loud, it’s a beautifully nuanced turn.

A constellation of men (and a pinch of Salma Hayek to taste) orbit her. Adam Driver, as Patrizia’s husband Maurizio Gucci, goes for quiet awkwardness that smoothly slides into cruel indifference. His giant glasses should get shared billing. Al Pacino is benevolent opulence personified as label boss Aldo Gucci. He’s Pacino, and that’s all he needs to be. Irons similarly moves precisely one muscle to play the faded nobility of disapproving father-in-law Rodolfo, which makes less sense, since Jeremy Irons is British, but also makes plenty of sense, because he was probably born in a silk smoking jacket.

And then there’s the matter of Jared Leto, tucking himself into a vat of latex to play oafish cousin Paolo Gucci. Beyond all hope of a divine plan, the guy from 30 Seconds to Mars has carved out a niche in Hollywood as some kind of method-acting chameleon. Here, he’s unrecognizable as the clown of “House of Gucci,” a fat, balding ne’er-do-well who’s as inept as he is confident.

It’s a pretty unnecessary performance — you don’t need someone doing “The Nutty Professor” antics while you also have Lady Gaga sprinkling Parmesan on the set before she takes a bite — but it’s also undeniably funny. Perhaps, too, it’s the final link in the chain of “House of Gucci’s” take on realism.

As you might be able to tell, each principal takes a slightly different approach to the assignment. We’ll call it the Irons-Leto Continuum. The chameleonic quality of each movie star’s portrayal of an obscenely wealthy ghoul isn’t worth grading here, though. It’s the stuff that makes “House of Gucci” a hoot instead of a cringe.

As Patrizia, Gaga is many things: callow, venal, idealistic, loving, vibrant, tacky. But she’s one thing above all: an impostor. Initially, she can’t tell a Klimt from a Picasso. Later, in a fit of projection, she becomes fixated on the proliferation of knock-off Gucci handbags, seeking to wipe them from the face of the earth. You see, even when she’s whispered into enough ears to make it to the top of a Swiss ski resort, Patrizia’s still a loud pop of jealous color in a snow-white world. She knows deep down there will always be a tell.

“House of Gucci” makes much of the big philosophical questions of its namesake fashion brand. What is Gucci? Is that Gucci? That’s not Gucci! The film’s characters are obsessed (sometimes tediously) with divining the soul from an empty pair of loafers. You could read the film as just a camp romp, and enjoy it thusly. But there’s something harmonious about a cavalcade of rich pretenders awkwardly, and with wildly various results, wrenching their personas to match what they think this artificial idea looks like.

That’s why conversations about the accuracy of Gaga’s Italian accent are boring. Who cares? Like Patrizia, she’s faking it, but she’s no fraud. Some things taste better than the real deal.

'House of Gucci'

Grade: B+

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino

Director: Ridley Scott

Rated: R for some sexual content, language, brief nudity, violence

Running time: 2 hours, 37 minutes

Watch: In theaters