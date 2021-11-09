West Anderson Lane (temporarily) renamed Wes Anderson Lane in honor of Austin filmmaker

Since 2001, Alamo Drafthouse has operated the Village theater on an Austin street that's just one letter away from having the perfect name. Now, for a short time, it does.

On Monday, city crews replaced a street sign on West Anderson Lane with a new one that reads "Wes Anderson Lane," in honor of the renowned filmmaker, Houston native and alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin. The change will last through November, according to Alamo Drafthouse.

Don't worry, navigation purists: There's still a sign bearing the proper street name on the light pole just below the new sign.

"Honoring the mighty who have been forged in and by Austin has always been an important role of our city's leader,” Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman Tim League said in a statement. “We are proud that Mayor Steve Adler has bestowed this incredible honor on Wes Anderson, a true titan of cinema. The accolade is well deserved."

Anderson's latest movie, "The French Dispatch," is now in theaters. And it's true: Adler himself issued a proclamation Monday that made the name change official.

"I'd like to thank Mayor Steve Adler and my friends at the Alamo Drafthouse for changing the name of West Anderson Lane by one letter, at least briefly, to my name," Anderson said in a video announcing the name change. "When I was a student at the University of Texas, most of the signs for West Anderson Lane would just say 'W. Anderson Lane.' So for me, I always saw it as my street already, but now it's official for this short period of time, which I hope maybe will be extended.

"No one has given me any indication that that's possible, but I hope that there's a chance. I hope to be in Austin before the 'T' gets added back on and returned to the name of the street."

In 1991, Anderson graduated from UT, where he met frequent collaborator Owen Wilson. Anderson first grabbed movie-goers' attention with the 1996 film "Bottle Rocket," which was filmed in Texas. He's gone on to become an auteur with a devoted fan base, directing films like "Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel."