Where to find 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' iconic film locations around Austin

Before 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre" became the horror franchise that's terrified generations of viewers, the original was made by an Austin native and University of Texas alumnus in his backyard.

Tobe Hooper directed and produced the film, pulling in relatively unknown local and state actors for much of the cast because of his limited budget. The cast included a fellow UT alum named Gunnar Hansen, the first to play the infamous role of "Leatherface."

Filming took place in 1973 and the film premiered in Austin the following year. Fast forward nearly 50 years, and you can still see several of the locations featured in the film.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House

The primary location for the movie was a house that sat in an area known as Quick Hill in present day Round Rock. The home was moved from its original location to Kingsland in 1998.

Today, the house has been refurbished and operates as a cafe on the grounds of the Antlers Inn. According to its website, Grand Central Café does not take reservations and is closed on Mondays and Tuesday.

The address of the eatery is 1010 King Court in Kingsland.

The cemetery in the horror movie's opening scene

The film opens at a cemetery in Leander. The Baghdad Cemetery's address is 400 N Bagdad Road in Leander.

The Gas Station

As the sign says, this place does "slaughter." By that we mean barbecue, of course.

After changing ownership over the years, the location became a restaurant in 2014, with a trove of memorabilia featured inside.

Employees told us in 2019 they understood why the location was ideal for a slasher film.

"Being out in the woods," Jennifer Gross said, "It gives you that eerie ‘it’s possible’ feeling. Imagine someone running through a field in daylight chasing you down with a chainsaw. Could it happen here?”

The Gas Station's address is 1073 SH 304 in Bastrop.