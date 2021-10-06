Kristen Stewart's Princess Di will grace Austin Film Festival in 'Spencer'

Austin Film Festival has scored another high-profile movie that you'll certainly hear more about in the months to come. "Spencer," the Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana biopic directed by Pablo Larraín, will close out the 28th edition of the festival.

The film will screen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, the final night of Austin Film Festival, at the Paramount Theatre. The annual festival and writers conference starts Oct. 21.

"Spencer" has garnered rave reviews for Stewart's performance as the iconic royal. The movie hits theaters on Nov. 5. Larraín is known for another cinematic take on a beloved 20th-century lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, in the Natalie Portman-starring 2016 movie "Jackie."

On Wednesday, the film festival also announced additions to the lineup including the North American premiere of "Down With the King," featuring Austin City Limits Music Festival artist Freddie Gibbs; psychological horror "Cram"; coming-of-age "Don't Go To School Tomorrow"; sci-fi "Spaghetti Junction"; Red Riding Hood-inspired thriller "Briefly"; and 1990s-set China story "Unsilenced."

Texas director Channing Godfrey Peoples, the filmmaker behind 2020's "Miss Juneteenth," will receive the New Voice Award, the festival also announced.

Previously, Austin Film Festival has announced a lineup of films like "The French Dispatch," "Petite Maman," "The Humans" (this year's centerpiece film), "C'mon C'mon" and more. "The Same Storm," starring Sandra Oh, is the opening night film. Head to austinfilmfestival.com for more information on the lineup and to buy passes to the fest.