Austin Film Festival says bonjour to Timothée Chalamet, adds 'The French Dispatch'

Welcome home, Wes Anderson (again). The latest film from the famed director and University of Texas alum, "The French Dispatch," will be one of the marquee titles at this year's Austin Film Festival.

Organizers for the festival announced the full lineup for this year's event (Oct. 21-28) on Thursday. "The French Dispatch," framed around a fictional, New Yorker-like publication and its globe-trotting journalism, stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson. It's out in theaters on Oct. 22. Anderson's last feature, "Isle of Dogs," premiered at South by Southwest in 2018.

Also coming to Austin Film Festival: director Mike Mills' "C'mon C'mon," starring Joaquin Phoenix and distributed by A24, as well as filmmaker Joanna Hogg’s "The Souvenir Part II," a sequel to the critically lauded first installment starring Honor Swinton Byrne.

Other newly revealed titles include Peter Hedges' "The Same Storm," starring Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Sandra Oh, Elaine May, Raúl Castillo and more, which will screen opening night; the world premiere of Spencer King's "Time Now"; the U.S. premiere of Chung-ryoul Lee's "Cicada"; and Neon release "The Worst Person in the World" from Joachim Trier.

The festival also announced the full schedule for its writers conference. Get tickets and find the full film and speaker lineups at austinfilmfestival.com.