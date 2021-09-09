Austin Film Festival adds hometown heroes to 2021 movie lineup

The capital of Texas takes top billing in the movies announced on Thursday for this year's Austin Film Festival.

Austin-tied films coming to the festival, Oct. 21-28, include the world premiere of "Ranch Water," a coming-of-age movie written and directed by University of Texas alum Sophie Miller, and the North American premiere of "Buck Alamo," a movie filmed in town about a musician seeking a relationship with his estranged family.

Other Austin connections include "The One You're With," a COVID-era romantic comedy from Austin native Chad Werner; "Commissioner of Power," a documentary about Terry Todd, co-founder of the H.J. Lutcher Stark Center for Physical Culture and Sports at UT; "Addict Named Hal," a first-time feature from director Lane Michael Stanley; Sony Pictures Classics horse racing film "Jockey," written by Austinite Greg Kwedar; and "The King of North Sudan," a documentary executive produced by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride and directed by Daniel Abel.

Also look out for "Cusp," a Showtime documentary about a rural Texas town, and "Larry Flynt for President," Nadia Szold's film about the controversial figure's 1983 presidential run.

Austin Film Festival recently announced that all attendees must provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours of picking up festival credentials.

Austin Film Festival organizers say that additional safety requirements may be in be place at individual venues, like the Paramount Theatre's vaccination and testing policy, which applies for every individual screening.

Masks will be mandatory during festival events when not eating or drinking.

Find more information and buy passes at austinfilmfestival.com.