'Shang-Chi' review: A new Marvel hero is born, and boy, does he pack a punch

Let me tell you how giddy I felt watching this hunk ride a dragon.

If "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was Marvel Studios' spy thriller, and if "Guardians of the Galaxy" was its space Western, then director Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" marks another rare dip into genre waters by an engine of mainstream culture that's often allergic to any step outside its house style.

A fantastical love letter to martial arts flicks that also holds a flame for wuxia fantasy (think "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), Marvel's first film starring an Asian lead and a primarily Asian cast is unlike any other in its cinematic universe. And even if it's not always high art, the sheer joy that "Shang-Chi" has about being in the world is contagious.

This superhero film finds our capeless crusader (Simu Liu) living alone in San Francisco. He slacks around as a valet with his best friend forever, Katy (Awkwafina). When a crew of heavies attacks a city bus, he displays a surprising and almost supernatural martial arts prowess — it's all very "A History of Violence" — and reveals he was raised from childhood by his father (the perfect Tony Leung) to be an assassin for, dramatic horn music goes here, the Ten Rings crime organization.

Ah, key to mention: Dad is an immortal warlord powered by 10 mystical rings that he wears at all times.

The bad guys manage to escape with the pendant Shang-Chi wears around his neck, a gift from his dead mother. That, plus what seems to be a cryptic distress call from a long-lost sister (Meng'er Zhang), takes Shang-Chi and his de facto sidekick on a quest across the world and into a hidden realm for a family reunion that just might spell the end of the world if Pops has anything to say about it.

The character of Shang-Chi has a long and fraught history in the Marvel Comics source material. Debuting in 1973 amid a pop culture karate boom (even Elvis got into it), he originally was written as the son of mastermind villain Fu Manchu, a Yellow Peril relic who embodied pernicious racist tropes. Writers have since amended Shang Chi's backstory and raised the character's profile in recent years. The guy's even an Avenger in the comics. But his stories still usually revolve around family, punching things, and punching things with family.

In that regard, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" succeeds as both nerd bait and as a step forward. It's full of daddy issues. Its story was conceived by two writers of Asian descent, in Cretton and David Callaham. And it brings highly choreographed, globetrotting fist fights to the big screen. The visuals, as you expect from Marvel, are mostly dazzling — here a ninja brawl while scaling the side of a high-rise, there an evil criminal whipping lightning out of his jewelry.

Perhaps the most memorable image: In a flashback, Leung's Wenwu sneaks into the mythical village of Ta Lo, where he meets the woman who will become his wife (Fala Chen). The two spar with no regard for the theories of Isaac Newton, flying and striking and blocking as romantic tension glows golden through the frame. It's a clear homage to great cinematic works that came before.

Speaking of legacy, "Shang-Chi" is the first film to introduce a marquee Marvel hero since Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" in 2019, and Liu could not be more watchable under pressure. His first outing proves he's got the charisma, he's got the moves and he can sell those one-liners so well that you forget to groan. (He's also got the washboard abs; anyone who binged "Kim's Convenience" on Netflix to fill the Canadian sitcom-shaped hole left by "Schitt's Creek" knows that.)

There's Awkwafina, too. If you've watched the rising comedian in anything, you know what you'll get from her turn as Robin to Shang-Chi's Batman. Pretty plainly, she's here for comic relief, and to ground us when the ancient curse stuff really starts cookin'. I'd say she succeeds, though the film is dead-set on giving Katy her own heroic arc. The fit is awkward, but if you've seen Awkwafina in Lulu Wang's stunning "The Farewell," you know she can emote, so I understand the temptation.

Leung crafts an all-time great sympathetic movie villain. A monster, sure, but one capable of love. (No surprise to anyone who's watched Wong Kar Wai classics like "In the Mood for Love.") The enchanting Yeoh? I mean, when she appeared on screen, I gasped out loud, as always. Zhang, too, gets her licks in as a hypercompetent sibling given to darker impulses. She's the main argument for wishing "Shang-Chi" wasn't so big, because her screen time is so slim.

Size really is the deadly pressure point of "Shang-Chi." While never not fun, it creaks under the weight of its own ... everything, by the time we reach the climactic battle. Arrows fly, rings fly, mythical beasts fly, child assassins-turned-hunky Avengers fly. For the life of me, I cannot explain how Shang-Chi saved the day, so thick was the fog of CGI. A flowchart would not have been a bad idea.

Without spoiling, "Shang-Chi" also makes the curious decision to reintroduce a relatively minor (and pretty embarrassing) Marvel Cinematic Universe character — in an effort, it appears, to fill a continuity hole and comment on the studio's own poor handling of Asian representation in the past. The character in question becomes a MacGuffin and a punchline. Guys, you already hired Awkwafina to do the jokes.

It's telling that the greatest weakness of "Shang-Chi" is its strongest tie to the other Marvel movies before it. Aside from a couple cameos and throwaway references — and of course, the de rigueur scenes during and after the credits — the movie stands on its own two feet and 10 rings.

A celebration of flying-fist flicks with a history-making lead? This one feels like something new — not just for Marvel, but for American blockbuster cinema.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Grade: B-

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Meng'er Zhang

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language

Running time: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Watch: In theaters