Icelandic horror and French drama: Austin Film Festival reveals first films on 2021 lineup

Among the first 10 films coming to this fall's Austin Film Festival will be seven world premieres, organizers announced Aug. 25.

Those world premieres include "It Hatched," a horror flick by Icelandic director Elvar Gunnarson, and "Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men," written by Lorien Hayes and directed by a team of 17 women.

Also on tap for the festival, Oct. 21-28, are the Texas premieres of "Petite Maman," the latest from "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" director Céline Sciamma, and "The Humans," an A24 release directed by Stephen Karam.

The rest of the films on the first slate are "Memoria" (starring Tilda Swinton), "Ghosts of the Ozarks" (starring Tim Blake Nelson, David Arquette and Phil Morris), "Ragged Heart," "Swamp Lion," "The Big Bend" and "With This Breath I Fly."

Austin Film Festival also announced that Michael Schur, creator of TV comedies like "The Good Place," "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," will receive the outstanding television writer award. The Polly Platt Award for Producing will go to film/TV Stephanie Allain, the only Black woman ever to produce the Oscars.

The festival's full lineup will be released in September. For more information and to purchase a badge, go to austinfilmfestival.com.