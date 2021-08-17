Capital City Black Film Festival returns this December with virtual and in-person events

The Capital City Black Film Festival recently announced that its ninth-annual edition will take place as a hybrid event this winter.

From Dec. 3-5, the film festival will present virtual screenings and one day of in-person programming, though specific details have yet to be revealed. This year's theme is “Triumph,” which "seeks to shift the narrative from the hardship and perils of the Black experience, and challenge filmmakers to share work that centers on the joy, love and resilience of the Black diaspora," according to a news release.

Submissions are now open for this year's film festival and close on Sept. 30.

“It’s exciting to open our festival with a renewed sense of pride in who we are and how far we’ve come. Black people are not a monolith but what connects us most is our ability to rise — collectively and individually,” Capital City Black Film Festival executive director Winston G. Williams said in a statement.

Go to capcitybff.com for more information.

James Dean on the lawn

The Neill-Cochran House Museum will host an outdoor screening of the classic Texas film "Giant" on Thursday.

The museum at 2310 San Gabriel St. will end its Lone Star State-themed film series with the James Dean/Elizabeth Taylor/Rock Hudson-starring classic from 1956. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets.

There also will be cocktails from Still Austin and beer from Thirsty Planet, with snacks by Austin Gourmet Popcorn. "Plus, the NSCDA-TX of Austin and Capital Wright Distributing are sharing free Museum passes for all attendees at ALL screenings," according to a news release.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $10 for museum members. Go to nchmuseum.org for more information.