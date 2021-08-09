Mini fest of golf films teeing up at Alamo Drafthouse — but first, bourbon

Andy Roddick and Peyton Manning's bourbon brand is curating a mini film festival centered on golf. No, it makes sense, we'll explain.

The Sweetens Cove bourbon is named after a nine-hole golf course in Tennessee. American-Statesman readers might remember that the booze has strong Austin ties: In addition to Roddick, local co-owners include Tiff’s Treats co-founder Leon Chen, Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan, Silicon Labs chairman Nav Sooch and real estate developer Mark Rivers. The bourbon's newest release also was blended right here in Central Texas.

To celebrate that release, Sweetens Cove will bring three (should have been ... four) golf-themed flicks — "Happy Gilmore," "Caddyshack" and "Tin Cup" — to Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar on Aug. 23. There's a happy hour at 6 p.m. and a costume contest at 6:45 p.m. The winner of that contest gets a bottle of Sweetens Cove Bourbon autographed by Andy Roddick and Peyton Manning.

Attendees pick, in advance, which of the three movies they want to see, starting between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Two ticket tiers are available. For $20, you get admission, swag, snacks and sips of Sweetens Cove; $10 from each ticket benefits Andy Roddick Foundation. For $100, you get all of that, and 100% of your ticket purchase goes toward the foundation.

Go to sweetenscovespirits for more information.

Hyperreal Film Club celebrates five years

Austin's Hyperreal Film Club — dedicated to "creating unique movie-watching experiences in unusual, thoughtful, and immersive pop-up environments," according to their website — on Aug. 14 will hold its first public event since the pandemic began.

At Co-Lab Projects' new outdoor gallery (5419 Glissman Road), catch a free screening of "racerwave // speed vapor," which was created by West Coast video editing collective Racer Trash, according to the film club, which on Instagram said to think "Speed Racer" "filtered through a Windows 95 computer assembled by aliens whose only touch point for human culture" was surrealist Czech film "Daisies."

The screening also will be Hyperreal Film Club's 5th birthday celebration. Look for a vaporwave-themed photobooth and music from DJ Ariel. There will be beer from 4th Tap Brewing Co-op.

Go to hyperrealfilm.club for more information.

Playing this week

Acouple special film screenings this week, if you're looking for that sorta thing:

"Double Indemnity" at Austin Film Society: Now, I have not watched this film noir mega-classic since I was a kid. (I think I rented the VHS from the library? It was the '90s, who can remember ...) It's Barbara Stanwyck, it's Fred MacMurray, it's Billy Wilder, it's Raymond Chandler, it's murder, and I would like to again remind you that it's Barbara Stanwyck. (7 p.m. Friday and 3:45 p.m. Sunday; austinfilm.org.)

"Moonrise Kingdom" at Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In's Mueller location: It's fun to turn over your rankings of University of Texas alum Wes Anderson's flicks. "The Grand Budapest Hotel" is my eternal No. 1, but "Moonrise Kingdom" usually slides in right under. Anderson's whimsical (duh) tale young love on the run also features a really lovely turn from Bruce Willis. There are both drive-in and no-car screenings; check Blue Starlite's website for more info. (8:40 p.m. Aug 12 and 13; bluestarlitedrivein.com/austin)

Eric Webb is the Austin360 entertainment editor for the American-Statesman. Email him at ewebb@statesman.com and follow him on Twitter @webbeditor.