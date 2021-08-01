Here's what you'll see at Austin's aGLIFF 2021, including a hit West End musical

Let the perusing begin. Austin's annual LGBTQ film festival, aGLIFF, last week released the full lineup for its 34th edition. The film fest, which will be a virtual/in-person hybrid, runs Aug. 26-Sept. 6.

The closing film for aGLIFF will be “(Expletive) & Champagne,” which will get its Southwest premiere an in-person screening at Pioneer Farms. The movie from writer, director and San Francisco drag queen D’Arcy Drollinger is a "wacky send-up" of 1970s "sexploitation" flicks. The supporting cast includes "RuPaul’s Drag Race" winner Alaska.

More:From the team that brought you Cheer Up Charlies... a new LGBTQ dance club in East Austin!

The festival's opening and centerpiece films, “Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story" and "Boulevard! A Hollywood Story," had been previously announced.

Also on the program: a sneak peek in-person screening of "Everybody’s Talking About Jamie," an adaptation of a hit West End musical about an aspiring drag queen. The cast includes Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan.

More:Austin cookie bakery Wunderkeks teams with rock stars to help LGBTQ youth

Other lineup highlights among the more than 90 films include "Jump, Darling," a Canadian film that features Cloris Leachman's final role; Canadian director Bruce LaBruce's "Saint Narcisse"; a trio of restored films from 1960s gay filmmaking pioneer Fred Halsted; and infamous 1931 German lesbian story "Mädchen in Uniform."

"This year our program selection committee really challenged themselves to look at films differently and searched for singularity," aGLIFF artistic director Bears Rebecca Fonté said in a statement. "We embraced ambitious filmmakers unafraid to challenge the audience and themselves. And we trusted the fascination of a good story well told."

Buy badges and see the full lineup at agliff.org/prism.