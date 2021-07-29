Float on to Austin Motel for road trip movies at the pool

Lights, camera, splish splash. Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue has announced a summer film series, and it's all wet.

Every Friday in August, the motel will host Float Fridays screenings. Guests can enjoy modern-classic road trip movies while relaxing in the pool with a cocktail. The Pool Bar will have drink specials and snacks, and the series is co-presented by Malibu.

More movies:In 'The Green Knight,' heads roll, especially yours

On the schedule: "Pee Wee’s Big Adventure" (Aug. 6), "Crossroads" (Aug. 13), "Girls Trip" (Aug. 20) and "Magic Mike XXL" (Aug. 27).

Tickets will go on sale two weeks before each show date and cost $20. Admission for the "Pee Wee's Big Adventure" show are now on sale. The events will start at 8:30 p.m. Go to austinmotel.com/event/float-fridays for more information.