What you need to know about Hill Country Film Festival in Fredericksburg

If you play your cards right, you'll get both peaches and películas this weekend in Fredericksburg.

From July 29-Aug. 1, the hill country destination will host the Hill Country Film Festival. Here's what you need to know.

Is it happening in person or online?

While several area film festivals have opted for hybrid events this year, including aGLIFF and Austin Asian American Film Festival, the Hill Country Film Festival will happen entirely in person. The festival has posted COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and mask recommendations, on its website.

Where is it?

There are two venues: Hoffman Haus (601 E. San Antonio St. — again, in Fredericksburg) and Fredericksburg High School Auditorium (1115 S. Milam St.). When the festival originally announced its plans months ago, the Nimitz Ballroom at the National Museum of the Pacific War was listed as a screening venue, but this is no longer the case, according to the festival website.

How much does it cost?

An all access badge sets you back $150 and gets you into all programming, including screenings and panels. Individual tickets for screenings, $10, will be available only on a walk-up basis, and only for films showing at the Fredericksburg High School Auditorium. Though there's some free film fun ...

What's on the lineup?

The festival's opening night will bring a free screening of the Robert Rodriguez movie "Spy Kids" at Fredericksburg's Marktplatz (100 W. Main St.).

For badge-holders, there's a variety of short film programming blocks, as well as features like the Texas premieres of Icelandic film "Everything in the End" and Boston-set drama "Last Night in Rozzie." Filmmakers will be in attendance for some screenings.

For more information, go to hillcountryff.com.