Summer's not over till Austin's Paramount Theatre closes out its classic film series with these flicks

Can you believe it's already almost August? Of course you can; time is a construct. But that does mean that the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series is rounding the bend on its 2021 edition.

The theater recently revealed the last round of films screening at the historic downtown theater, curated by programmer Stephen Jannise.

Highlights from the slate:

Orson Welles' "The Magnificent Ambersons" and George Cukor's Judy Garland-starring "A Star is Born," both part of an Aug. 10 themed set of movies the original cuts of which are lost.

The 1931 Spanish-language telling of "Drácula," which was rediscovered in Cuba in the 1990s

A Universal Monsters double feature of the English-language "Dracula" starring Bela Lugosi plus "The Wolf Man"

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (perfect for whispering "He chose ... poorly" to yourself at that one scene)

The absolutely fantastic and under-seen "Columbus," starring John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson and Parker Posey, a movie that was a top Austin360 Quarantine Discovery (TM)

"The Tree of Life," partially filmed around Central Texas and directed by Austin auteur Terrence Malick

"There Will Be Blood" (milkshakes presumably not included)

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Shining"

A trio of romantic French flicks: "Beauty and the Beast" (1946), "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

A pairing of Philip K. Dick adaptations, "Blade Runner" and "Total Recall" (1990)

A couple 20th-anniversary screenings of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"

The James Dean trifecta: Marfa-shot Texas tale "Giant" (celebrating its 65th anniversary this year), "Rebel Without a Cause" and "East of Eden"

“From a packed house for Slacker’s 30th anniversary to more great crowds coming to see films from every genre and decade, it has been a thrill to see moviegoing alive and well at the Paramount this summer,” Jannise said in a statement.

"Giant" will close out the series on Sept. 2. The schedule is subject to change, according to the Paramount. Snag tickets at austintheatre.org/film.

Just a few days after announcing this year's opening film, "Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story," Austin's aGLIFF had dropped six new titles screening during this year's film festival.

The Southwest premiere of "Boulevard! A Hollywood Story" will take the centerpiece honors at the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ film. The "strange true story" of Gloria Swanson and the first musical version of noir classic "Sunset Boulevard," it is directed by Jeffrey Schwarz ("Tab Hunter Confidential," "I Am Divine").

"If you're into classic Hollywood, bigger-than-life screen divas, Broadway musicals, or 1950s gay romance — then this is the movie for you!” Schwarz said in a statement.

Also, aGLIFF will screen the Southwest premiere of "Invisible," a documentary about lesbian singer-songwriters in Southern music that features Austin's own Ruthie Foster and "Austin City Limits" mainstay Emmylou Harris, among others.

The other films from this year's lineup announced are "Beyto," "Leading Ladies," "Queerdom" and "Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same," the director of which, Madeleine Olnek, will be this year's aGLIFF legacy honoree.

The film festival, a hybrid of online an in-person programming, runs Aug. 26-Sept. 6. Go to agliff.org/prism for more information and to purchase passes.

About this story

Watch This Space rounds up news, picks and more for Austin movie and TV fans.