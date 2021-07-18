See this film series: Dive into the 'World of Wong Kar Wai' at AFS Cinema

We love a good filmmaker series, don't we folks? (Makes us miss the directors wall at Vulcan Video ...) Austin Film Society and Austin Asian American Film Festival are teaming up to present "World of Wong Kar Wai," a showcase of that Hong Kong auteur's works.

Screening at AFS Cinema, find new restorations of the following films:

"Days of Being Wild" (July 23-25)

"Chungking Express" (July 23 and 24)

"Fallen Angels" (July 25)

"In the Mood for Love" (July 27-Aug. 1)

"Happy Together" (July 30 and 31)

"As Tears Go By" (July 31 and Aug 1)

Shanghai-born Wong might be best known for "Chungking Express" and "In the Mood for Love," the gorgeous visuals of which will look fabulous on the big screen. But as someone who just watched "Happy Together" the other day for the first time, I'd throw in a vote for that darkly comic and emotionally crushing story of a couple from Hong Kong whose push-and-pull romance can't survive an extended holiday in Argentina.

To buy tickets, go to austinfilm.org/series/world-of-wong-kar-wai.

And the nominations are ...

Come Emmy time this fall, you'll know at least a couple hometown hopefuls to root for. Nominations for the annual television awards were announced last week.

"Boys State," the documentary about an annual political simulation that takes place every summer in Austin, was nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special. Directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss picked up a nod for outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program.

The documentary was filmed mostly in Austin, with much of the action taking place at the Capitol and the University of Texas. It featured include several locals among its teenaged cast, too. "Boys State" came out on Apple TV+ last year.

Speaking of UT, former Texas Longhorn football player Emmanuel Acho scored an Emmy nomination in outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series, for his "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man," along with Texas ex/Olympic gold medalist runner Morolake Akinosun, who also is a producer on the series.

Blue Starlite brings back masks

As the city warns of worsening pandemic conditions, Austin's Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In is adjusting its rules.

According to an Instagram post, the drive-in will again enforce a mandatory mask policy for guests and employees due to the rising risk of delta variant of the virus, "out of an abundance of caution." As vaccinations have become widespread in recent months, many local businesses have made masks optional for vaccinated customers.

Last week, Travis County went back into Stage 3 restrictions after four cases of the delta variant were confirmed in the Austin area, according to the Austin-Travis County health authority.

