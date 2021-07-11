Austin movie picks this week: 'Mulholland Drive,' Larry McMurtry at AFS Cinema and more

We're here, folks. Austin's finally starting to see more special showings and repertory titles in the cinematic mix, especially with arthouse AFS Cinema reopening July 15. Here are some worth your popcorn money coming up. Check websites for tickets and showtimes.

July 16 and 20

"Beau Travail" at AFS Cinema: Forbidden desire and French Foreign Legion soldiers collide in Claire Denis' 1999 beaut. Austin Film Society will present a newly restored version of the film. "Beau Travail" marked Denis as "one of the great visual tone poets of our time," according to the Criterion Collection. (austinfilm.org)

July 17

"Hud" at AFS Cinema: Austin Film Society is kicking off their long-awaited reopening with another Larry McMurty joint, "The Last Picture Show," on July 15. An alternate screening to pay homage to the famed Texas writer, who died earlier this year: Paul Newman as the "hustling but unscrupulous heir to the family cattle ranch" in this Martin Ritt adaptation of McMurtry's novel "Horseman, Pass By." (austinfilm.org)

Oh, honey!:Trixie and Katya, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' superstars, coming to Austin in 2022

"Mulholland Drive" at the Paramount Theatre: At 1 p.m., catch this as part of the downtown palace's annual Summer Classics Film Series, in honor of the 20th anniversary of director David Lynch's modern masterpiece about Hollywood nightmares and two women in search of an identity. Critics (me) are calling it "the movie that I watched alone in my bedroom in college and got so scared by that one scene behind the dumpster that I threw a box of cookies in the air and ran into the next room." (austintheatre.org)

July 17 and 18

"West Side Story" brunch at Alamo Drafthouse: Gonna level with ya. I trust Steven Spielberg, mostly. But this "West Side Story" remake coming out later this year ... I have doubts, and they mostly revolve around Ansel Elgort. But hey, Drafthouse's Mueller, Lakeline, Slaughter Lane and South Lamar locations are all showing the original 1961 musical, paired with brunch cocktails and other food that will cure your condition if you had too many dinner cocktails the night before. (drafthouse.com)

TV and film:How to make a perfect Hallmark Christmas movie, according to an Austin writer

July 18, 20 and 21

"A Hard Day's Night" and "Selena" at the Paramount Theatre: More Summer Classics Film Series fun. There's a music film double feature on Sunday, with the Beatles rom at 1 p.m. and the Tejano queen biopic at 3:50 p.m. Or, you can catch "A Hard Day's Night" on Tuesday and "Selena" on Wednesday with solo showings, both at 7:30 p.m. on their respective nights. (austintheatre.org)

July 19-25

"Twister" dinner theater at Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In Mueller: See the 1996 ode to airborne cows and Helen Hunt's movie star era like never before — in your car, and with a special food menu. On offer: Meg's Famous Steak and Gravy (aka steak fingers), the Storm Cellar Snack Pack and a Twisted Turtle Sundae. (bluestarlitedrivein.com)

Eric Webb is the Austin360 entertainment editor for the American-Statesman. Email him at ewebb@statesman.com and follow him on Twitter @webbeditor.

About this story

Watch This Space rounds up news, picks and more for Austin movie and TV fans.