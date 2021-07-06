Netflix brings 'Fear Street' to Coconut Club in Austin for a big queer party

Through the month of July, Netflix is releasing "Fear Street," a horror trilogy based on the works of R.L. Stine. The time-spanning story features a lesbian romance at its center, so the streamer is throwing parties for LGBTQ communities in New York City and Austin.

Check out adjoining Coconut Club and Neon Grotto from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 11 for "Queer Street," a free public celebration putting the spotlight on queer artists. There will be a live mural painting by Austin-based artist Xavier Schipani. The artist focuses on "creating playful installations that explore the boundaries of gender, sexuality and queer identity."

More:The Glitoris, Barbarella's musical mastermind, owns the night (literally)

Entertainment includes DJ sets by Boyfriend ATX, Sin Morera, La Morena, Winona Grindr and Suxxy Puxxy, with special performances by p1nkstar, Y2K, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, Ruby Knight, Mandy Quinn, Tatiana Cholula and Erica Nix.

The first installment of "Fear Street" came out on July 2. The final two films will debut on July 9 and 16.

More:Austin's p1nkstar spotlights the beauty of transgender artists with 'Girls Like Us'

Opening night film announced for aGLIFF

Austin's annual celebration of LGBTQ film, aGLIFF (All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival) will present "Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story" as its opening night film. It will be the North American premiere of the documentary about a cultural revolution that started at the Blitz club in the U.K.; it "seeded generations of artists, synth poppers and fashionistas with the sound, style, and sexuality of the '80s," according to a news release.

The film will screen Aug. 26 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin. Earlier this year, organizers for aGLIFF announced that the festival will be held as a combination of virtual and in-person events this year. The fest runs through Sept. 6.

"Blitzed" is directed by Bruce Ashley and Michael Donald, with music by Rusty Egan. Appearing in the documentary are Egan, Boy George, Andy Polaris, Marilyn, Princess Julia, La Roux and more.

Further information about the 34th aGLIFF lineup will be announced soon. Go to agliff.org for more details.

Eric Webb is the Austin360 entertainment editor for the American-Statesman. Email him at ewebb@statesman.com and follow him on Twitter @webbeditor.

About this story

Watch This Space rounds up news, picks and more for Austin movie and TV fans.