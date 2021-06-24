MoonStruck Drive-In theater opening this weekend at Circuit of the Americas

We told y'all. Drive-ins are a thing again. Add another one to Austin's lineup — MoonStruck Drive-In sets up shop this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

This will be the second MoonStruck screening location, following a Houston drive-in that opened last summer. Rare among drive-in theaters, it will show new releases, thanks to their permanent screen set-up and "premium projector," co-owner Alicia Tashiro told the American-Statesman. Screenings will start with "F9" on June 25. They'll have capacity of about 200 cars, Tashiro said.

The Austin location boasts a 45-foot screen built on shipping containers; movie audio will be broadcast over FM radio. Expect food trucks, concessions and a pet-friendly vibe. Screenings will take place in Parking Lot J at the racetrack.

What started as a pandemic passion project "has grown in popularity beyond our wildest dreams," Tashiro said. "As a local Austinite I am thrilled to bring this unique experience to our city at a world-class venue like COTA."

Andrew Thomas, also a co-owner, said in a statement: “What makes our theaters fun is the versatility of the space which allows for concerts, live shows, fundraisers, and private events which will bring the city together in a way that is truly needed.”

MoonStruck joins other Austin-area drive-in theaters like Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In (long the standard bearer with three area locations), Doc's Drive-In in Buda and the newly opened Ultimate Drive-In in East Austin.

Gates on show nights at MoonStruck will open at 7 p.m. and films films will start around 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Tickets cost $30 per car and can be purchased at moonstruckdrivein.com.