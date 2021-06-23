'Slacker' cast reunion, 'Get Out' and more added to Paramount Summer Classic Film Series

It's been 30 years since Richard Linklater's "Slacker" defined a pop cultural vision of Austin that's lingered long after the sleepy college town boomed. To celebrate the three-decade mark of the seminal film, the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series has added a screening and cast reunion to its lineup.

The theater announced the event on Tuesday. In a collaboration with Linklater's Austin Film Society, the Paramount will host a live Q&A on July 13 with the director and more than 25 "Slacker" cast members. (And by the way, the film society's AFS Cinema also reopens on July 15.)

Also added to the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series in the second round, which stretches to Aug. 8:

Horror landmarks like "Jaws," "The Host," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "The Thing," as well as modern classic "Get Out"

Sci-fi flicks like "2001: A Space Odyssey," "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," "E.T. the Extraterrestrial" and "Back to the Future"

Critically acclaimed cult classics like "Mulholland Drive," "Creed" and "Moonstruck"

Black-and-white oldies like "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," "A Hard Day's Night," "Sunset Boulevard" and "Some Like It Hot"

Every Texan's favorite biopic, "Selena"

Perennial Paramount favorite "Lawrence of Arabia"

And there's more on the lineup, which you can find at the Paramount's website. Purchase tickets for all films already announced at austintheatre.org/film, or call the box office at 512-474-1221. The final batch of films on the lineup will be released on July 20.

