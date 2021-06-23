We're gonna need a bigger summer: Alamo Drafthouse's 'Jaws' show on the water is back

It's not just that indoor theaters are back in action, no. Now the aquatic movie screenings are here. Be still our beating shark hearts: Alamo Drafthouse's water-bound screenings of "Jaws" are back starting July 3.

The scary, splashy tradition took a pandemic hiatus, but the Austin-based theater chain is bringing the inflatable outdoor screen back to Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark. "As everyone watches Chief Brody and crew on the hunt for the Great White, floaters might feel something tug on their toes as scuba divers provide an added thrill to the proceedings," the announcement reads.

REVIEW FROM 2018: ‘Jaws on the Water’ is a scary good time

According to Drafthouse, there won't be collectible inner tubes this go-round, so attendees are asked to bring their own tubes or inflatables. There will, however, be a makeup artist there to paint bloody shark wounds on your body.

So far, Drafthouse has announced screenings for July 3, 10 and 17. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and capacity is limited.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to jawsonthewateratx.eventbrite.com.

More movies:'Slacker' cast reunion, 'Get Out' and more added to Paramount Summer Classic Film Series