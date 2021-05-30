John Krasinski surprises 'A Quiet Place Part II' fans at Paramount Theatre in Austin

What's the opposite of a jump scare? A jump delight? That's what Austin fans got Friday night at a screening of "A Quiet Place Part II" at the Paramount Theatre, when director/star John Krasinski came out on stage.

According to social media posts from Krasinski, the venue and fans, he showed up alongside South by Southwest director of film Janet Pierson to thank folks for coming back to support theater screenings. The sequel's predecessor, "A Quiet Place," premiered at the Paramount during SXSW in 2018.

“I’ve been going around the country thanking everybody for coming back to theaters, but I had to end where it all began," Krasinski said, according to the venue. "This room kicked off everything. This movie franchise, a whole new chapter of my life, my career, and everything all started here and I will never, ever, ever forget it.”

"A Quiet Place Part II" originally was set to premiere in spring of 2020, but the release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Krasinski has made stops at other movie theaters around the country to surprise fans and support cinemas, which have struggled during the pandemic.

"Thanks for helping us bring back movies last night, @johnkrasinski!" the Paramount posted on Instagram. "A great surprise to end a brilliant film."

Austin fans were stoked about Krasinski's appearance, according to their social media reactions.

Staff for historic theater on Congress Avenue posted about free tickets to the screening a couple of days before, according to a comment to an Instagram follower.

Read our review of "A Quiet Place Part II" at austin360.com.

MORE AUSTIN FILM NEWS

Violet Crown Cinema in Austin reopening for public movie screenings this week

Where to find drive-in theaters in Austin and Central Texas

Paramount Theatre's Summer Classic Film Series returns next week