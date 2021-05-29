Where to find drive-in theaters in Austin and Central Texas

Recently, American-Statesman subscribers read about the boom for drive-in theaters over the past year. With the coronavirus pandemic shuttering indoor cinemas for long stretches of time, the socially distant form of entertainment was a life line. Now, the people who operate the drive-ins hope the rise in popularity leads to a "new nostalgia."

If you're inspired to hop in the car and take in a picture show, here's a guide to several in the Austin area.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In

For a decade, it’s been Austin’s standard bearer for the drive-in movie experience, now with three area locations and multiple screens. (2015 E.M. Franklin Ave. and 300 San Antonio St. in Austin and 800 Harrell Parkway Blvd. in Round Rock; bluestarlitedrivein.com)

Doc’s Drive In Theatre

A family-friendly venue down south that opened in 2018, featuring a restaurant, a bar, tiny homes for overnight stays and more. (1540 Satterwhite Road in Buda, docsdriveintheatre.com)

Dripping Springs Drive-In

Currently doing private screenings, but after a brief hiatus, the operators say drive-in shows will return soon to the town out west. (23455 RM 150, drippingspringsdrivein.com)

The Globe Drive-In

Cult classics and family films at a 35-car drive in up north. (8017 Cele Road in Pflugerville, theglobedrivein.com)

The Last Drive-In Picture Show

If you don’t mind a drive, hit the road for a nightly double feature and prices that can’t be beat. (2912 S. Highway 36 in Gatesville, facebook.com/ThelastdriveinpictureshowGatesville)

Ranger Cattle

The Wagyu beef ranch hosts occasional drive-in movies on a big screen, with some free drinks and food to purchase. (12208 FM 969, rangercattle.com/drive-in-movies)

Rocket Cinema

Mobile drive-in from Montopolis composer Justin Sherburn. (rocketcinematexas.com)

Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre

Head to the land of Schlitterbahn for new and repertory films at a venue with a vintage vibe; burgers, milkshakes and more available from their 50’s Café. (1178 Kroesche Lane In New Braunfels, driveinusa.com/nb)

The Ultimate Drive-In

A newcomer in East Austin currently showing classic films on two screens. (1600 S. Pleasant Valley Road, theultimatedrivein.com)