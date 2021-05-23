Summer nights cinema: The Contemporary Austin hosting outdoor movies at Laguna Gloria

Summer in Austin, pandemic or not, means movies under the stars. The Contemporary Austin's outdoor screenings at the Laguna Gloria amphitheater were a real highlight of last year's limited entertainment options, and they're bringing more cinema to the 14-acre sculpture park this summer.

On June 17, the museum will screen 1998 film "Kirikou & The Sorceress," directed by Michel Ocelot. "Drawing inspiration from 'Water Woman' — Wangechi Mutu’s bronze sculpture situated at the bottom of the Laguna Gloria amphitheater," according to a news release, the organizers present an animated, family-friendly movie based on "West African folktales and the art and cultural heritage of Senegal and Guinea."

Tickets will be available to members of Austin Film Society (this screening's co-presenter) and the Contemporary Austin on May 20 and to the public on May 24.

On July 15, the museum will present "Blancanieves (Snow White)," a 2012 silent, black-and-white film from Spain directed by Pablo Berger. "Guests are invited to find Paul McCarthy’s sculpture 'White Snow #3' on the grounds of Laguna Gloria, then settle in for another wild, visually stunning reimagining of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,'" according to the event description.

Tickets will be available to members of the Contemporary Austin on June 17 and to the public on June 21.

Socially distanced seating pod tickets are $25 for 1-2 people and $50 for 3-4 people. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and films start at 8:30.

The screenings at Laguna Gloria (3809 W. 35th St.) will have pre-show DJ sets from Club Bantu, and drinks and picnic food will be on sale at the cafe. Visitors can also bring their own beverages, and chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Find more information at thecontemporaryaustin.org.

