Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy and more in ATX Television Festival's final lineup drop

The final lineup announcement for this year's virtual ATX Television Festival dropped last week, and there are plenty of things worth your couch time, including the icons, the legends, the stars that are Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

Here are the latest highlights for the festival, set for June 11-20:

Paramount+ will screen the Season 5 premiere of “The Good Fight,” followed by a conversation with creators Robert and Michelle King, as well as stars Baranski, McDonald, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.

There will be a first look at stop-motion animated series "Ultra City Smiths" from AMC+, plus a conversation with the creator and stars of AMC's dark comedy “Kevin Can F**K Himself," including star Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”).

Apple TV+ will present a conversation with the team of "Mythic Quest," including co-creator/executive producer/star Rob McElhenney ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and cast members like F. Murray Abraham and Danny Pudi. Also on tap: virtual panels for Apple’s animated musical comedy series “Central Park" and mystery series “Home Before Dark"

More panels and such: a writers'-room event for Starz's "Blindspotting," featuring Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal and more creative team members; a sneak peek of “Sex/Life,” an upcoming original series from Netflix; events for Showtime's programs "Work In Progress" (including panelists like Lilly Wachowski and Samantha Irby) and "UFO"; the premiere of Fox dramedy “The Big Leap,” followed by a Q&A with stars Scott Foley and Teri Polo and more; and a conversation about SYFY series “SurrealEstate,” with stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy.

Expect a "Horror Anthologies" panel from spooky streaming service Shudder, "exploring the modern series that have become successors to classics like 'Creepshow' and 'Tales of the Crypt,' according to the description.

Additional panels will focus on Native American and Indigenous TV storytellers; comedies featuring trans and nonbinary creators, writers and performers; representation of visible disabilities onscreen; the evolution of HIV/AIDS storytelling on television; and abortion and reproductive health on the small screen.

And there's even more than that. Go to /atxfestival.com/attend for the full lineup and information on passes to view the festival's events.