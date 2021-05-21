Another sign that Austin's summer will look a little more normal than last year: The Paramount Theatre's Summer Classic Film Series returns next week for its 46th edition.

Starting May 27, the historic theater in downtown Austin will present cinematic favorites all summer long. The full lineup is not out yet, but films for May and June have been announced. Look for the July schedule on June 22, and the August films will be revealed on July 20.

Per tradition, the film fun kicks off with "Casablanca," and also as expected, the theater has programmed timely themes and pairings throughout.

"Paramount patrons can feel good about coming to the movies: Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 10 unless eating or drinking in your seat," according to a news release. Also in place: limited capacity seating, touchless ticketing/concessions, a clear bag policy and more. Find the COVID-19 protocols at austintheatre.org/health.

The lineup (subject to change) is as follows so far:

May 27, 29: "Casablanca"

May 29: "Planes, Trains and Automobiles"

May 30: "Monkey Business"

May 30: "Strangers on a Train"

June 1: "Harold and Maude"

June 2: "McCabe and Mrs. Miller"

June 3: "The Last Picture Show"

June 5: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"

June 5: "Young Frankenstein"

June 6, 7: "Moulin Rouge!"

June 6: "Marie Antoinette"

June 8, 9: "Notorious"

June 10, 11: "Psycho"

June 12, 13: "To Catch a Thief"

June 12, 13: "North by Northwest"

June 15: "Guys and Dolls"

June 16: "A Streetcar Named Desire"

June 17: "On the Waterfront"

June 19: "Superman"

June 19, 20: "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

June 20: "Batman"

June 22: "West Side Story"

June 23: "Swing Time"

June 24: "The Red Shoes"

June 29: "Fargo"

June 30: "Mission: Impossible"

July 1: "From Dusk till Dawn"

July 2: "Romeo + Juliet"

July 3: "The Watermelon Woman"

July 3: "Independence Day"

Tickets are available at austintheatre.org/film, or by calling the box office at 512-474-1221.

