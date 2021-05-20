Austin Asian American Film Festival announces drive-in, online screenings for June event

For its 13th edition, Austin Asian American Film Festival is hoping for movie magic with a pandemic-era hybrid event.

The annual film fest will be held June 4-20, and organizers plan both online screenings and drive-in shows of titles that celebrate Asian American stories and filmmakers.

The festival announced the headliners this week:

"Fan Girl" (directed by Antoinette Jadaone): The film from the Philippines will screen at a drive-in show on June 4.

"Inbetween Girl" (directed by Mei Makino): The film from Austin director Mei Makino — a favorite of audiences and critics at this year's South by Southwest — will screen at a drive-in show on June 11.

From March:'Inbetween Girl' filmmaker Mei Makino's Texas talent, from camera kid to SXSW star

"Night on Sixth" (directed by Mohit Jaswal): The film will screen outdoors at the Long Center on June 16.

"Definition Please" (directed by Sujata Day): The film will screen at a drive-in show on June 18.

The full film lineup will be announced at a later date. Access to the virtual portion is on sale now for a $99 early bird price; passes will be $125 starting on May 24. Tickets to the drive-in shows are $35 per vehicle. Go to aaafilmfest.org for more information.

For subscribers: Can Austin drive-in theaters, once a novelty, ride a boom year into the future?