Violet Crown Cinema in Austin reopening for public movie screenings this week

Downtown movie lovers rejoice: Violet Crown Cinema in the 2nd Street District is reopening for public film screenings after more than a year. The theater will resume normal operations on May 21.

Violet Crown will screen films including “Dream Horse,” “The Killing of Two Lovers,” “Nomadland” and “Minari,” as well as Texas-tied titles like "Bull," "Miss Juneteenth" and "Yellow Rose."

“Texas continues to inspire unique and distinctive voices in film and this past year was no exception,” said Violet Crown director of programming David Gil. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to present these films in the best possible way which is on the big screen.”

More:Rita Moreno documentary headlines 2021 Cine Las Americas film fest

More:Regal Arbor cinema, longtime North Austin home for arthouse films, reopening

Review:In 'Together Together' with Patti Harrison and Ed Helms, family is a funny thing

The theater also will add "A Quiet Place Part II" to its lineup when that movie opens on May 28.

Violet Crown's kitchen and bar will be running. The theater also has COVID-19 safety protocols listed on its website, including a mask policy for common areas.

A few months ago, Violet Crown partially reopened for private, reserved film screenings. The public reopening comes as several other Austin cinemas announced similar plans recently, including Regal Arbor, AFS Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse's Mueller and Village locations.

Tickets to shows are now on sale at violetcrown.com.