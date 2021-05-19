Rita Moreno documentary headlines 2021 Cine Las Americas film fest

Cine Las Americas International Film Festival returns to Austin this summer for a five-day celebration of movies centering Latinx people around the world and Indigenous people of the Americas. Last week, organizers dropped the feature film lineup.

The festival previously announced that its 23rd edition would feature a combination of in-person and online film events. It'll get a big kickoff on June 9, as Mariem Pérez Riera’s documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" opens up the fest with a screening under the stars at Meanwhile Brewing Co. in Southeast Austin. The film, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of the legendary performer's career.

Other films on tap for Cine Las Americas, which runs through June 13, include "Missing in Brooks County," "Fearless," "Vecinos: Love Thy Neighbor," "At the Ready," "Beans," "Fortitude (La Fortaleza)," "The Last Matinee," "The Wanderer (La Viajante)," "The Border (La Frontera)," "Nudo Mixteco," "Overnight (De la Noche a la Mañana)," "The Journey of Monalisa (El Viaje de Monalisa)," "Negra" and "Rez Metal."

More:Austin's Fantastic Fest is coming back in person at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

More:Regal Arbor cinema, longtime North Austin home for arthouse films, reopening

More:Want to catch an intimate Austin concert with Black Pumas next week? Pick up some trash

"From dramas, comedies, and thrillers, to documentaries that will educate, illuminate, and introduce our audiences to some truly colorful characters, there is an expansive variety in the worlds presented onscreen to match the wide variety of the countries these films came from," lead programmer Ernie Quiroz said in a statement. "It will be a joy to share these with our film fans.”

To see more films on the lineup and find more information about Cine Las Americas, go to cinelasamericas.org.