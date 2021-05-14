Austin's Fantastic Fest is coming back in person at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Austin's Fantastic Fest is back in action. The annual festival for genre films tweeted on Thursday that it's planning an in-person event this year.
"PEOPLE OF EARTH! We're ecstatic to confirm that #FantasticFest2021 is headed home. Our in-person festival will run Sept. 23-30 at @AlamoDrafthouse South Lamar. You've got questions, and we're working on the answers. More to share in the coming weeks," the festival announced.
Last year, Fantastic Fest pivoted to a "celebration" instead of a full event, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 event featured online screenings and programming, as well as limited in-person movies.
Go to fantasticfest.com for more information.
