Regal Arbor cinema, longtime North Austin home for arthouse films, reopening

Add another movie theater to the wave of reopenings in Austin. Regal Arbor in the Great Hills neighborhood will resume operation on May 14.

The multiscreen cinema (9828 Great Hills Trail) has been a longtime home for arthouse films in Austin, screening many limited-release titles that don't run elsewhere. Just a few months after Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas theaters to reopen in 2020, Regal's parent Cineworld Group Plc announced in October that it was indefinitely shuttering hundreds of its locations across the country.

More:AFS Cinema, hoping to reopen this summer, announces crowdfunding campaign

The fate of the Arbor started to look grim back in 2017, when a new development was slated for the Great Hills Market shopping center, which also includes Mexican restaurant Manuel's. In 2019, the property owner put the redevelopment plan for the 17-acre site “on hold indefinitely," pushing it to a possible 2026 date.

Films "Profile," "Together Together" and "The Human Factor" will be among the Arbor's slate upon reopening. Go to regmovies.com for more information.