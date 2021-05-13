ATX Television Festival bringing Connie Britton's 'The White Lotus' and more HBO this year

ATX Televisions Festival on May 13 announced a partnership with HBO that will bring exclusive content to this year's online event.

Highlights revealed by the fest (June 11-20) include:

The premiere of “The White Lotus” starring Connie Britton, a show "set in an idyllic tropical resort where everything isn’t as it seems"; the screening and panel will happen closing night.

The creative team of “In Treatment” will appear with cast members Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Quintessa Swindell, John Benjamin Hickey and Liza Colón Zayas.

HBO Max’s Jean Smart-starring “Hacks” will get a panel with creative team Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs and stars Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

A “New Voices: Launching a First Series” panel will bring first-time showrunners Konrad Kay and Mickey Down from “Industry,” Crystal Moselle from “Betty” and Christina Lee from “Made for Love.”

A conversation with the creative group behind the DC Comics series “Titans.”

Earlier this month, ATX Television Festival announced programming like a reunion for "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and panels for Texas-centric shows "Walker" and "Selena: The Series."

Go to atxfestival.com for more information on the lineup and how to attend.

