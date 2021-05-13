ATX Television Festival bringing Connie Britton's 'The White Lotus' and more HBO this year
Eric Webb
Austin 360
ATX Televisions Festival on May 13 announced a partnership with HBO that will bring exclusive content to this year's online event.
Highlights revealed by the fest (June 11-20) include:
- The premiere of “The White Lotus” starring Connie Britton, a show "set in an idyllic tropical resort where everything isn’t as it seems"; the screening and panel will happen closing night.
- The creative team of “In Treatment” will appear with cast members Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Quintessa Swindell, John Benjamin Hickey and Liza Colón Zayas.
- HBO Max’s Jean Smart-starring “Hacks” will get a panel with creative team Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs and stars Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.
- A “New Voices: Launching a First Series” panel will bring first-time showrunners Konrad Kay and Mickey Down from “Industry,” Crystal Moselle from “Betty” and Christina Lee from “Made for Love.”
- A conversation with the creative group behind the DC Comics series “Titans.”
Earlier this month, ATX Television Festival announced programming like a reunion for "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and panels for Texas-centric shows "Walker" and "Selena: The Series."
Go to atxfestival.com for more information on the lineup and how to attend.
