ATX Television Festival: 'Degrassi' reunion, 'Walker,' 'Selena: The Series,' more added

Austin's annual celebration of all things small screen, ATX Television Festival, on Thursday announced some big lineup additions for this summer, including a reunion for a popular teen show.

The festival’s opening night events will include a 20th anniversary reunion panel for “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Stars and members of the creative team will dish about the Canadian show's 14 seasons. Scheduled to appear: co-creator/executive producer Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn and producer/director/actor Stefan Brogren and cast members Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Jake Epstein, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt. (Not Drake. So sorry.)

Also added to the lineup for the virtual festival:

A music-focused "Walker" panel, hosted by stars Odette Annable and Lindsey Morgan, "with live performances by artists featured in the series and a celebration of filming in Austin," according to a news release.

A panel for Netflix's "Selena: The Series." Slated to appear: include creator/executive producer Moisés Zamora, executive producer Jamie Davila, actor Christian Serratos (Selena Quintanilla) and actor Ricardo Chavira (Abraham Quintanilla).

"Pose" and "American Horror Story" star, writer and trans rights activist Angelica Ross will receive the festival's inaugural Breakthrough Award. "The inaugural award seeks to recognize a creative voice who has made a unique and substantial imprint on TV, and exemplifies not only the current moment in television, but the possibilities of its future," according to the fest.

ATX Television Festival also announced a conversation between TV execs from HBO Mac, NBCU, OWN, 20th Television and Starz; finale panels for "Younger" and "The Bold Type"; and panels for the CW's "The Republic of Sarah," OWN's "David Makes Man" and Peacock/Channel 4's "We Are Lady Parts."

The festival is set for June 11-20. For more information on the schedule and how to attend, go to atxfestival.com/attend.