Celebrate Pride Month with aGLIFF's 'mini film-a-thon'

Next month, Austin's home for queer cinema is getting a jump start ahead of its annual festival. On June 4-6, aGLIFF will present a "mini film-a-thon" of LGBTQ movies through its virtual platform in honor of Pride Month.

Here's the schedule; all are Texas premieres:

• "Sublet" (7 p.m. June 4): In this Israeli film starring John Benjamin Hickey, a travel columnist for the New York Times goes to Tel Aviv to write an article after suffering a tragedy. He sublets an apartment from a film student, and they soon form a bond.

• "No Ordinary Man" (3 p.m. June 5): This Canadian film interprets and reimagines the life of jazz musician and trans culture icon Billy Tipton.

• "Cocoon" (7 p.m. June 5): A German movie about a teen girl in Berlin girl who has an unforgettable summer.

• "Nora Highland" (3 p.m. June 6): Shot during the pandemic, this film is about the casting of a gay character in a Broadway revival.

In addition to the four feature films, the mini festival will include two shorts programs. The June screenings are free for aGLIFF members, and badges cost $25 for non-members. For more information, go to agliff.org/pride.

The 34th annual aGLIFF film festival — a hybrid of virtual and online events — takes place Aug. 26-Sept. 6. Passes go on sale June 4.

