Alamo Drafthouse is reopening the rest of its locations in Austin soon

Alamo Drafthouse announced Thursday that its two Austin-area theaters to remain closed since March 2020 will soon reopen.

The Austin-based cinema chain's Mueller location at 1911 Aldrich St. will reopen on May 28. Its Village location at 2700 W. Anderson Lane is slated to reopen in July, but the company did not announce an exact date.

Alamo Drafthouse's nationwide announcement said that "we’re entering a busy, busy, busy summer of reopenings. At least fifteen of our theaters will be brought back online this summer, roughly (re)doubling our footprint to over thirty theaters across the country."

The South Lamar, Lakeline and Slaughter Lane locations reopened last year. In early March, Alamo Drafthouse announced that its downtown Ritz location was shuttered for good.

That news came at the same time the company disclosed that it had voluntarily filed for bankruptcy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an effect on its business. At the time, the company also announced that it had entered into an purchase agreement for the sale of its assets to a senior lender group including Altamont Capital Partners, which was already an investor in the company, along with new investor Fortress Investment Group.

Variety reported on April 26 that a bankruptcy auction for the chain had been canceled after no rival bids were received. Fortress and Altamont are set to take control of the company; co-founder and executive chairman Tim League will retain a stake, according to Variety.

In October, a lawsuit filed against Alamo Drafthouse’s Mueller cinema accused the theater of failure to pay overdue rent and other expenses.

As part of its theater-reopening efforts, Alamo Drafthouse in recent months has released cast reunions for "Dazed and Confused" and "The Lord of the Rings," also making the segments available for other theaters to screen.