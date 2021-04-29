How to watch all the 'Fast and Furious' movies in Austin theaters for free

Need speed? Ahead of its summer blockbuster "F9," Universal Pictures is screening each previous installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise in theaters — for free.

Over eight weeks, a different film in the series will play (in chronological order) on Friday, starting April 30. "Screening tickets will be distributed by each individual theater and will be available the Friday before each weekly screening," according to a news release.

The schedule is as follows:

• April 30: "The Fast and the Furious"

• May 7: "2 Fast 2 Furious"

• May 14: "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

• May 21: "Fast & Furious"

• May 28: "Fast Five"

• June 4: "Fast & Furious 6"

• June 11: "Furious 7"

• June 18: "The Fate of the Furious"

The latest film in the franchise, "F9," is out on June 25.

These theaters in Central Texas will participate in the screenings: Barton Creek, Pflugerville 20, Moviehouse & Eatery Lantana, Moviehouse & Eatery 620, Evo Cinemas, Gateway, Metropolitan and Westgate.

For more information on tickets, go to fastfridayscreenings.com.