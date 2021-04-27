Cine Las Americas returns in 2021 with in-person and virtual hybrid film festival

As Austin-area film fests make 2021 plans, Cine Las Americas on April 26 announced a combination of in-person and virtual programming for this summer.

The 23rd festival, which celebrates films made by or about Latinx and Indigenous peoples from Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, will take place June 9-13.

The party kicks off opening night with a screening under the stars at a soccer field next to Meanwhile Brewing Co. (3901 Promontory Point Drive). Attendees can bring a blanket or lawn chair, and there will be food trucks. The film has yet to be announced.

Like last year's edition, Cine Las Americas will include virtual film screenings this year, too.

"We're excited at both the prospect of returning to in-person screenings, in a safe and responsible manner but also at the idea of expanding our reach beyond the Austin city boundaries through virtual events," said Cine Las Americas lead programmer Ernie Quiroz in a statement. "Both have their place and both help fulfill our mission in supporting Latinx and Indigenous filmmakers.”

Cine Las Americas also announced a centerpiece film in this year's Hecho en Tejas track featuring Texas-made films. The documentary "Missing in Brooks County" tells the stories of two families living on the border, both with members who went missing in the titular Texas county.

Details on further programming and on tickets have not yet been announced. Go to cinelasamericas.org for more info.

