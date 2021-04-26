The 'Queer Eye' Fab 5 is back in Austin filming Season 6

Once more, with feeling. Lots of feelings, probably.

After the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production for the sixth season of "Queer Eye," which brings the show to Austin, the Fab 5 are back in town, according to social media posts.

"Let’s try this again y’all!" the show posted on Instagram. "We’re SO EXCITED to step our cowboy boots back in Austin to film Queer Eye: Texas! Can’t wait to bring more smiles (and tears) to your faces!"

The cast — grooming specialist Jonathan Van Ness, fashion stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, home renovator/decorator Bobby Berk and self-help czar Karamo Brown — pose in front of the famous El Arroyo sign in the announcement. They did the same when Netflix first announced in March 2020 that "Queer Eye" would take on Texas.

“The Fab Five will return to their southern roots with a homebase in Austin, TX where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC,” a news release from Netflix read last year. Clues first emerged that the show was casting in the area in 2019.

Soon after the initial announcement, Netflix put production on hold as the pandemic emerged. A couple stars stuck around for a while, notably Van Ness, who posted pics around town on Instagram, and Porowski, who filmed a cooking show. Both took home dogs from Austin Pets Alive.

In February, it appeared that "Queer Eye" was back in town and casting. Berk posted casting information on Twitter, adding, "We’re back baby!!!"

A few other cast members heralded the return this weekend. "I literally had 5 tacos yesterday," Porowski wrote on Instagram, "also queer eye is back, y’all!" Brown, France and Berk also posted about it, with Berk also posting Instagram stories from Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake and South Congress Avenue.

The premiere date for Season 6 has not yet been announced.

