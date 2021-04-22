ATX Television Festival: Lineup includes Michael J. Fox, Ziwe, 'Small Axe' and more in 2021

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect scheduling changes from ATX Television Festival.

Earlier this year, ATX Television Festival announced it would stay online for its 2021 event. Now, organizers have revealed the first wave of programming, which includes an award for Alex P. Keaton himself: Michael J. Fox.

The festival's annual Award in Television eXcellence will go to Fox, a five-time Emmy winner known for small-screen roles on "Family Ties," "Spin City," "The Good Wife" and more. He will participate in a career retrospective conversation for the festival. The award "seeks to recognize individuals whose career reflects the very best of television, through work that is thought-provoking, genuine, expansive, and ultimately, entertaining," according to a news release. Previous award honorees include Henry Winkler, Norman Lear and Phylicia Rashad.

Other major programming added to the fest includes a marquee conversation for “ZIWE,” the upcoming Showtime late-night variety show from comedian, writer and internet personality Ziwe. There also will be an in-depth look at "Small Axe," Amazon Prime Video's anthology series from filmmaker Steve McQueen. He'll be joined by "Miss Juneteenth" director Channing Godfrey Peoples for a conversation.

Also announced on Thursday:

• A screening and Q&A for Fox's new animated series, “HouseBroken”; the panel will include co-creator/actor/executive producer Clea DuVall (“Veep”), executive producer/actor Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”), actors Nat Faxon (“Friends From College”) and Sam Richardson (“Veep”) and co-creators/executive producers Gabrielle Allan (“Veep”) and Jennifer Crittenden (“Veep”).

• A reunion for comedy “Faking It,” which ran for three seasons on MTV, from 2013-16. "The reunion, marking five years since the series finale, will celebrate the show’s impactful LGBTQIA+ representation, including a groundbreaking storyline featuring television’s first intersex main character," according to the event description. The panel will include creator/showrunner/executive producer Carter Covington and cast members Rita Volk, Katie Stevens, Michael Willett, Yvette Monreal and Sophia Ali.

• The premiere of the third installment in the short-form comedy series “Speech & Debate,” written by Kamen Edwards and directed by Cassandra Jean Amell; Amell and Edwards will be joined by stars Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), Aisha Tyler (“Archer”) and John Barrowman (“Doctor Who,” “Torchwood”).

• A previously announced “Oz” retrospective, which was originally planned for last year, will happen this year; the conversation will feature series creator/executive producer Tom Fontana, director/actor Terry Kinney and cast members Lee Tergesen, Dean Winters, Harold Perrineau and Kirk Acevedo.

• This year’s ATX Television Festival panels will include “Beyond the Scares: Emotional Catharsis & Healing in Horror,” “Growing Up Is Hard: A New Generation of YA Protagonists,” “Mad as Hell: TV's Dangerous Women,” “The Queer Gaze,” “Pandemic Proof: Adult Animation,” “Showrunner State of the Union” and “Buying & Selling with 20/20 Hindsight.”

This year's festival dates are June 11-20. Badges and day passes for the event are now on sale. Go to atxfestival.com for more information.