Watch Guy Clark film 'Without Getting Killed or Caught' at outdoor Austin screenings

If you didn't see "Without Getting Killed or Caught," director Tamara Saviano's documentary about Guy and Susanna Clark, during last month's virtual South by Southwest, you have an al fresco opportunity next month.

Austin Film Society and the Contemporary Austin will hold socially distant outdoor screenings of the film on May 19-20, at the Laguna Gloria Amphitheater. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. on April 21 to AFS members and at 1 p.m. on April 23 to the general public.

"Without Getting Killed or Caught" is about Texas troubadour Clark and his wife, songwriter and painter Susanna Clark, as well as their close friend, Townes Van Zandt. It's based on Saviano's Clark biography of the same name.

Saviano will be in attendance. She told the American-Statesman's Peter Blackstock earlier this year that she plans to take the film on tour: “I don't want to get lost in the black hole of Netflix and Amazon. I just want to go to Guy Clark fans, and Americana fans, and folk fans, and people who will get this. I don't need the Netflixes of the world to do that."

Go to austinfilm.org for more information.

