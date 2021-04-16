Streaming 2021 Oscars movies: Where to watch this year's nominees online

The Academy Awards air on April 25, so you have just a little time to catch up on the nominated films. This year's different, because of course it is. Due to the coronavirus pandemic's disruption of traditional movie releases, you can see more major films from the comfort of home than ever before.

A few also are screening in theaters, both for public showings and private theater rentals. Here's where to watch some of this year's Oscar-nominated movies online.

Austin360's favorite 25 movies of 2020:What and where to watch

Where to watch best picture nominees

"The Father": Available to rent on demand (our review)

"Judas and the Black Messiah": Available to rent on demand (previous coverage)

"Mank": Streaming on Netflix

"Minari": Available to rent on demand (our review)

"Nomadland": Streaming on Hulu; available to buy on major platforms (our review)

"Promising Young Woman": Available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms (our review)

"Sound of Metal": Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

"The Trial of the Chicago 7": Streaming on Netflix

Where to watch other movies with major Oscar nominations

These films are also nominated for acting, directing, foreign language feature, documentary feature or animated feature awards.

"Another Round": Streaming on Hulu; available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

"Better Days": Available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm": Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

"Collective": Streaming on Hulu; available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

"Crip Camp": Streaming on Netflix

"Hillbilly Elegy": Streaming on Netflix

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom": Streaming on Netflix

"The Man Who Sold His Skin": Available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

Related read:An ode to a monkey and lizard screaming at each other in "Godzilla vs. Kong"

"The Mole Agent": Streaming on Hulu, Hoopla and Kanopy; available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

"My Octopus Teacher": Streaming on Netflix

"One Night in Miami...": Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

"Onward": Streaming on Disney+; available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

"Over the Moon": Streaming on Netflix

"Pieces of a Woman": Streaming on Netflix

"Quo Vadis, Aida?": Streaming on Hulu; available to rent on demand and buy on major platforms

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon": Streaming on Netflix

"Soul": Streaming on Disney+; available to buy on major platforms

"Time": Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on YouTube for a limited time

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday": Streaming on Hulu

"Wolfwalkers": Streaming on Apple TV+

More:Here's where to watch 2021 Oscar-nominated short films in Austin