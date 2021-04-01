Here's where to watch 2021 Oscar-nominated short films in Austin

You pressed play on "Nomadland" on Hulu. You shelled out some dollars for early access to "Promising Young Woman" on demand. It's not hard to find this year's best picture nominees for the Academy Awards. But what about those short films?

If you're ready for an in-person theatrical experience or still want to chill at home during the pandemic, you can catch all three programs from ShortsTV — animated, live action and documentary shorts — starting April 2 through local movie theaters.

Violet Crown Cinema is offering them as options for its RSVP Cinema private theater rental program.

Alamo Drafthouse is screening the animated and live action shorts on select dates and tickets are now on sale; tickets for the documentary shorts are "coming soon," according to their website.

You also will be able to catch the Oscar-nominated shorts at Tinseltown 20 in Pflugerville, Hill Country Galleria 14 in Bee Cave and Southpark Meadows 14 in South Austin.

AFS Cinema will screen the programs through their virtual cinema. The program will also be available on demand via iTunes, Amazon, Verizon and Google Play on April 20.

Check out the nominees at oscars.org.

