Austin LGBTQ film festival aGLIFF: 2021 event will be both in-person and online

Don't count out Austin's festivals. Austin's annual celebration of LGBTQ film, aGLIFF, last week announced plans for the 2021 edition.

The 34th annual event will take place Aug. 26-Sept. 6. Organizers plan a combination of online and in-person programming. Last year's aGLIFF was held entirely online.

“We're looking forward to another innovative year in the virtual festival space," aGLIFF Vice President Todd Hogan-Sanchez said in a statement. "One unexpected benefit we discovered last year was how much attendees enjoyed being able to consume more of our content and the flexibility of the on-demand aspects of an online festival. Our content was also able to reach beyond Austin as people all over Texas were able to take part virtually without the time and expense of travel. We are excited to keep those aspects while bringing back a couple of safe, in-person screenings and events this year."

Film submissions are now open. Go to agliff.org for more information.

