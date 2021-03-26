Alamo Drafthouse to host 'Dazed and Confused' reunion with Matthew McConaughey

A few weeks ago, Alamo Drafthouse announced reunions of the cast of "The Lord of the Rings" film franchise as part of an initiative to support movie theaters. Now, they're pulling off another get-together that's less Middle Earth and more capital of Texas.

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Parker Posey and director Richard Linklater will participate in a "Dazed and Confused" reunion for the locally based theater chain. The event, paired with screenings of the 1993 movie that was filmed around Austin, will be hosted by Jack Black. Screenings start the week of April 20 (think about it).

“As founder and artistic director of the Austin Film Society, I know firsthand that community cinemas like ours are vital cultural spaces,” Linklater said in a statement. “It’s important for everyone to do their part to ensure that theaters can make it to the other side of this pandemic. We can’t come together as a community unless we have places to gather where we can share experiences, and cinemas are at the heart of that.”

Linklater also founded the Austin Film Society; that organization's AFS Cinema is one of the only theaters in Austin that has remained closed since March 2020 amid the pandemic, though it has organized socially distant outdoor screenings and runs a virtual cinema. Alamo Drafthouse started reopening its theaters with pandemic protocols late last summer after closing down due to the pandemic earlier in the spring.

This isn't the first time the "Dazed and Confused" crew has gotten back together lately for a cause. McConaughey, Posey and a whole slew of cast members (including Ben Affleck) reunited for a virtual script reading and a Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt in October. The event raised funds for voting initiatives in Texas benefiting March For Science and the Voto Latino Foundation, and Austin Film Society also was a partner in the event.

Alamo Drafthouse is making its reunion Q&As available to cinemas across the world for free as part of its Support Local Cinemas campaign. Find tickets for screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations at drafthouse.com/Dazed. Customers can book the screenings through the chain's private theater rental program, too. The company says the Q&As will be available via Alamo On Demand later in the year.

The company announced earlier this month that it voluntarily filed for bankruptcy as the pandemic continues to have an effect on its business.