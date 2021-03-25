Ah, wilderness: Nature-themed drive-in movies coming to Central Texas ranch

Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour is coming to Central Texas as a drive-in movie experience on scenic ranch just outside of Austin.

Pines and Prairies Land Trust will host the drive-in as a fundraiser for land conservation and nature education efforts at Billig Ranch (208 Billig Lane in Paige). Gates open at 4 p.m. and the films run from 8 to 10:15 p.m. on April 3.

"The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will showcase 12 short documentary films ranging in topics from wildlife conservation to alternative ranching to diversity in the outdoors," according to a news release. On the schedule: "American Ocelot," "It's Me, Landon," "Raised on Rainbows," "The Wild Divide," "Water Flows Together," "Detroit Hives," "Herd Impact," "Iniskim," "Land Without Evil," "Mi Mama," "Raccoon and the Light" and "Resilience is in Our Nature."

The drive-in show will have free drinks, but guest can also bring their own beverages and snacks. Cheese plates will be available to order with tickets. Car slots cost $75. There will be a tour before the screening and camping on site will be available after for an additional $25.

Go to pplt.org/wildandscenic for more information and to buy tickets.

